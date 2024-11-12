Maxence Pochic, 27, and 25-year-old Tara Mitchell appeared at Swansea Crown Court each charged with a series of drug supply offences.

The pair were both charged with possessing with intent to supply both cocaine and cannabis on January 19 last year.

They were also accused of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis between December 24, 2022, and January 20, 2023.

Pochic pleaded guilty to all charges, whilst Mitchell denied the possession with intent to supply charges, but admitted the remaining offences.

Prosecutor Brian Simpson said a trial would not be sought with respect to Mitchell’s not guilty pleas.

Judge Catherine Richards ordered a pre-sentence report for each defendant. She warned the pair that they would likely face immediate prison sentences, although the report would consider if there was any suitable alternatives.

The defendants, both of Three Meadows in Haverfordwest, were re-admitted to bail, and will return to court on December 10 for sentence.