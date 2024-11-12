The heartbroken team of a Pembrokeshire pub seriously damaged by fire will relocate to a town centre location while their own premises is being repaired.
On Wednesday November 6, a fire ravaged The Bristol Trader on Haverfordwest’s riverside, affecting two floors and its roof space.
Smoke could be seen billowing from the popular pub as firefighters from Haverfordwest and Milford Haven spent two hours tackling the fire.
The pub has been closed while the property is repaired.
Last week its owners said the team was ‘absolutely heartbroken’ and was working hard to get the Bristol Trader up and running and promised to come back stronger.
They thanked regulars, locals, friends and family for their support.
Since then they have announced that the Bristol Trader will relocate to the restaurant of the Castle Hotel on Haverfordwest Square from next Monday, November 18, serving the same menu.
“While repairs are being made to The Bristol Trader, Team Trader are being temporarily relocated to The Castle Hotel Restaurant from Monday the 18th of November,” said a post on social media.
“All our menus are attached to our Facebook page and the phone lines are being redirected.”
Anyone who has a booking at the Bristol Trader and has not been in contact since the fire on Wednesday, November 6, is asked to contact the pub 01437 762122.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here