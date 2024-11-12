On Wednesday November 6, a fire ravaged The Bristol Trader on Haverfordwest’s riverside, affecting two floors and its roof space.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the popular pub as firefighters from Haverfordwest and Milford Haven spent two hours tackling the fire.

The pub has been closed while the property is repaired.

Last week its owners said the team was ‘absolutely heartbroken’ and was working hard to get the Bristol Trader up and running and promised to come back stronger.

They thanked regulars, locals, friends and family for their support.

Since then they have announced that the Bristol Trader will relocate to the restaurant of the Castle Hotel on Haverfordwest Square from next Monday, November 18, serving the same menu.

“While repairs are being made to The Bristol Trader, Team Trader are being temporarily relocated to The Castle Hotel Restaurant from Monday the 18th of November,” said a post on social media.

“All our menus are attached to our Facebook page and the phone lines are being redirected.”

Anyone who has a booking at the Bristol Trader and has not been in contact since the fire on Wednesday, November 6, is asked to contact the pub 01437 762122.