The Royal George in Pembroke, along with the Pembroke North Circular Walk have been rated as the fifth best in the country to enjoy with your furry friend.

The 5km loop trail of the North Circular walk, which starts and ends just of Northgate Street, is described as: “A pleasant town trail taking you along the roads and footpaths through the fields and woodland and beside the water of Mill Pond with views of the castle.”

The historic sites to explore along the route as well as places for refreshments are a plus as are the scenic paths. Walkers are warned to take care on the rougher sections of the path, especially in wetter conditions.

Added to this, walkers are recommended to stop off at the Royal George at the end of their walk; a TripAdvisor 4.5 star premises with rave reviews about its dog- friendly experience.

“Walking in Wales during autumn can be a truly amazing experience; a great way to stay active during the colder months - especially if you’ve got a furry friend to keep you company,” said a spokesperson for D-Robe who carried out the research.

“And let’s be honest - if there happens to be a warm, welcoming pub nearby? Well, that’s just a great incentive.”

The research revealed the 10 best pub walks in Wales where weary walkers can enjoy good food, warm drinks and a roaring fire at the end. They’re also dog-friendly, so you’ll be able to take your furry friends along for the journey.

The Pembroke North Circular with the Royal George at its end rated fifth. Matt Salkeld, spokesperson for D-Robe, said: “As the weather starts to turn colder, many of us find it difficult to stay active. But autumn is a great time to get out and explore, especially in a beautiful region like Wales.

“We wanted to pull this list together to help walkers of all abilities find some really amazing routes to explore.

“And a wonderfully warm pub after a long walk is a great incentive. The added bonus of knowing the locations are dog-friendly ensures that our furry friends won’t be left out in the cold, so they can enjoy the experience too.”