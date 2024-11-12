A brisk walk on an empty beach followed by lunch at a cosy pub in front of an open fire, some might say is the perfect day out during the winter months.

But with so many fantastic beaches to choose from across Pembrokeshire and the UK, it can be hard to decide on the perfect spot to go for your next coastal stroll.

With this in mind, The Times has come up with a list of the top 5 best beaches to visit for a winter walk.

Best beaches in the UK

Introducing the list, the news outlet said: "There’s only one thing better than a bracing winter yomp — one done by the sea.

"Our chief travel writer has criss-crossed the country to bring you the UK’s best beaches, and these are his top picks for the chilly winter months.

"From the wide windswept Norfolk coast at Holkham and crisp afternoons along the untamed 18-mile slink of Dorset’s Chesil beach, to dystopian Dungeness drama in Kent and serious swells in Marloe Sands, theses beaches are just that bit better when summer’s crowds have rolled up the picnic blanket.

"So put on your winter warmers, pack a flask and get ready to embrace the beauty in the bleak."

Britain's best beaches for a winter walk

The best beaches in Britain for a winter walk, according to The Times, are:

Holkham, Norfolk

Bamburgh, Northumberland

Chesil Beach, Dorset

Dungeness, Kent

Marloes Sands, Pembrokeshire

Why Marloes Sands is among Britain's best beaches for a winter walk

The Times chief travel writer, Chris Haslam described Marloes Sands as "cinematic" and the perfect spot for a "dramatic day out whatever the weather".

He said: "There are plenty of thrilling winter wave-catchers in Wales — Freshwater West, Rhossili and Porth Neigwl (aka Hell’s Mouth) come to mind — but whether it’s a raging force 8 with horizontal rain or a crisp day, still and blue, I’d always pick Marloes Sands.

"Too far south to get protection from Ireland and too far west for all but the most determined to bother, this cinematic beach on the rough side of the Dale Peninsula offers a dramatic day out whatever the weather.

"Hide from the wind in the clifftop gorse and watch the sea crashing into Skokholm Island, 2½ miles southwest.

"Or descend to the beach and seek shelter among the dragon’s-tooth rocks or walk the cliff-top path via Deadman’s Bay, Martin’s Haven and Musselwick Sands on the north side of the peninsula before circling back to the car park — a six-mile loop."