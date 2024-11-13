The 10 gymnasts from Pembrokeshire Special Needs Gymnastics Club competed in the annual Poole Open Disability Competition on October 20.

This national event sees clubs from across the UK, and even international teams, compete.

This year, Germany was one of the international teams.

The club's impressive medal haul included several first-place finishes.

Emma Martin, Jac Johnson, and Darren Briggs all secured first place in multiple categories.

The club also celebrated success with the 'Club of the Year' award.

Head coach Adele said: "This is the first time back to Poole after covid that the club have attended and to come back with 24 medals and to be chosen as Club of the Year is an incredible achievement for us.

"I could not be more prouder of the gymnasts who work so hard each week and always have the biggest smiles on their faces.

"A huge thank you to our coaches, parents and committee, none of this would have been possible without them.

"We are looking forward to next year already."

The full list of results is as follows: - Seren Smith George - second floor, second vault, second beam

- Madison Jones - second floor, second vault, first beam

- Amber Baker - sixth floor, sixth vault, fifth beam

- Emma Martin - first floor, first vault, first beam

- Charlie Wilcox - third floor, third vault

- Alexander Davies - second floor, first vault

- Lucas Roach - second floor, first vault, second parallel bars

- Jac Johnson - first floor, first vault, first parallel bars

- Darren Briggs - first floor, fourth vault, first parallel bars

- Jack Woods - second floor, second vault, second parallel bars.