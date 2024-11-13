Bluestone National Park Resort signed the Armed Forces Covenant on Armistice Day.

The resort, which employs several former Armed Forces personnel, aims to reach gold status on the covenant.

The Armed Forces Covenant is a promise by the nation to ensure that those who serve or have served in the Armed Forces, and their families, are treated fairly.

It aims to eliminate disadvantage and ensure that no member of the Armed Forces community faces discrimination in providing public and commercial services compared to any other citizen.

Glenn Hewer, former Royal Marine and now head of sales at Bluestone, said: "More and more employees recognise the importance and significance that former armed personnel have and play in their communities and workplaces.

"The covenant is a commitment to them and a recognition of what they and their families have sacrificed for us.

"Additionally, ex-forces personnel make great employees in all walks of life.

"They are highly trained in a wide range of skills and bring many benefits to businesses.

"Providing an opportunity that allows them to further their careers outside the military is a great way of supporting them and their families."

Bluestone's commitment has also led them to join the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) Bronze award.

The ERS encourages employers to support defence and inspire others to do the same.

It encompasses bronze, silver, and gold awards for organisations that pledge, demonstrate, or advocate support for defence and the Armed Forces community.

Marten Lewis, director of sustainability at Bluestone National Park Resort and a Royal Engineers veteran, said: "At Bluestone, we deeply value the contribution of the Armed Forces community to our country.

"We are proud to sign the Armed Forces Covenant and demonstrate our commitment to supporting them.

"We believe it's important to recognise the sacrifices made by service personnel and their families and ensure they are treated with the respect and fairness they deserve.

"We are committed to attaining the Gold ERS as we build our relationship with the armed forces community."

Craig Middle, regional employer engagement director at the Ministry of Defence, said: "We are delighted that Bluestone National Park Resort has signed the Armed Forces Covenant and is committed to supporting the Armed Forces community.

"This is a fantastic example of a business recognising the value that serving personnel, veterans, and their families bring to the workplace and wider society."

Mr Lewis added: "The Armed Forces Covenant is a living document, and Bluestone is committed to updating its pledge to reflect its ongoing support for the Armed Forces community."