Tŷ Milford Waterfront received the award just two years after opening its doors in April 2022.

The hotel was also a runner-up in this year’s Bro a Byd environment and sustainability category.

This comes after it’s restaurant, Dulse, won Best Place to Eat at last year’s Croeso Awards.

Celtic Collection Cluster General Manager Adrian Andrews said: “We are absolutely delighted to win this award, especially as there are so many fantastic hotels located in Pembrokeshire.

The Tŷ hotel in Milford Haven first opened in April 2022. (Image: Tŷ Milford Waterfront) “This is a fantastic achievement for our team and a testament to all their hard work and dedication in ensuring our guests experience the very best in Pembrokeshire hospitality.

“Last year we won the Best Place to Eat award, now Hotel of the Year… what a journey and all in just a couple of years.

“Having grown up in Pembrokeshire, it has been a real honour for me to come back and manage this hotel and recruit a local team who are really passionate about Milford Haven and the area. It’s a very proud moment.”

In partnership with the Port of Milford Haven, Tŷ Hotel Milford Waterfront is managed and operated by The Celtic Collection behind Wales’s iconic Celtic Manor Resort.

Most of the hotel’s 100 bedrooms along with the Dulse restaurant and bar, benefit from breathtaking views overlooking Milford Marina and the working harbour.

Located in Milford Haven, the hotel allows guests to explore the Pembrokeshire coast and countryside.

Numerous reviews praise the hotel for the quality of its accommodation and dining excellence.

It was awarded four-star grading from Visit Wales within a few weeks of opening.

Meanwhile, on Tripadvisor, the hotel has an average rating of four stars out of five.

A review from this month (November 2024) wrote: “Everything was excellent, from check-in, to the restaurant staff and my room. The room overlooked the water.

“It was spotless. I had everything I needed, including the most comfortable bed ever which I did want to get out of! Breakfast was good with a wide range of choices. If I have to be in the area again, I wouldn’t hesitate to stay here again.”

Another review from October added: “The food is always exquisite, and the service is a luxury. Servers are always friendly and willing to help you have a quality experience.

“There is a relaxed atmosphere so you can really enjoy the company you’re with. Wonderful location next to the water. We were elated with our visit.”