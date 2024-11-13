Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, has used the donations to create bespoke jewellery with fingerprints of loved ones embedded.

The jewellery is funded through the Wish Fund, a campaign that helps families supported by the service create lasting memories.

Rachel Brown, paediatric palliative care play specialist, said: "As a team, we are all incredibly grateful that donations to the Wish Fund have allowed us to purchase the memorabilia jewellery for the children, young people, and their families supported by the campaign.

"The families supported by the Wish Fund will be able to treasure and create an enduring connection with the jewellery forever."

Nicola Llewelyn, head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, said: "We’re very thankful for the donations the Wish Fund has received over the past two years that have enabled us to purchase such important items for the families supported by the Paediatric Palliative Care Service.

"The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive."

For more details about the charity and how you can help support local NHS patients and staff, visit the Hywel Dda Health Charities website.