Members of Pembrokeshire County Council’s policy pre-decision overview and scrutiny committee, at their November 12 meeting, received a report on the provision of recycling centres in the county, which had been referred from full council at its March budget meeting.

Back at that meeting, St Davids recycling centre, at risk of potential closure against a backdrop of severe budget pressures, was given a reprieve.

A report for the November committee, presented by Cabinet Member for Residents' Services Cllr Rhys Sinnett, said the council’s medium term financial plan identifies “a ‘most likely’ projected funding gap of £84.6m over the period 2024-25 to 2027-28,” with the council needing to deliver at least £70,000 of savings against the waste and recycling centres, adding: “if this is not possible this saving will be required to come from alternative areas within environmental services impacting on collection arrangements and services provided across Pembrokeshire.”

Four options were presented to the committee: no change, with the £70,000 coming from other areas of the service; the closure of St Davids netting the £70,000; its closure along with reductions in the amount of days other centres at Winsel, Waterloo, Crane Cross and Hermon to save £110,000; the final option being a reduction in the number of days all were open, but keeping St Davids running, saving the £70,000.

The choice of the options, complicated by various capital investment requirements for the sites, before committee would take the form of a recommendation to the council’s Cabinet before a final decision is made.

Members heard many objections to the closure of St Davids had been received, with the city council “unanimously” opposed to it on many grounds, including its use by both the Coastguard and the RNLI for the disposal of maritime debris, and the distances involved for members of the public to use the other facilities.

Nearby local county councillor, Cllr Mark Carter of Solva said he had never seen as many responses to an issue in his seven-and-a-half years as a councillor, proposing the fourth option, later described as “a sharing of pain across all sites” be submitted to Cabinet.

He said the facility at St Davids was much valued by local residents.

“They understand Pembrokeshire County Council has got a severe financial problem, they understand doing nothing is not an option; they understand that, I understand that,” said Cllr Carter, adding: “The problem we’ve got with the budget is a county-wide problem, it’s not St Davids exclusively; logic says we should not be inflicting all the pain on this peninsula.”

He was backed by fellow local councillor Cllr Bethan Price.

Members, by nine votes to three, backed the fourth option of a reduction in hours at all sites but keeping St Davids open, be recommended to Cabinet, expected to be heard at its December meeting.