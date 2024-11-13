Across the UK, there are currently 831,000 job vacancies, a rise of 35,000 or 4.4 per cent since the pre-covid period from January to March 2020.

Fred Hatton, of the DWP employer and partnership team, said: "Now is the time for those not in employment to consider their options in order to improve their own lives and that of their families."

He highlighted the run-up to Christmas as a period when many employers, particularly in the retail and hospitality sectors, traditionally ramp up their staffing levels to meet customer demand.

"Jobseekers will find inspiration and lots of help to apply at their local Jobcentre," said Mr Hatton.

"Many will find that seasonal work provides an opportunity to build new skills and experiences, which can be carried forward later to a permanent role.

"This time of year is an excellent opportunity for people to kick-start their careers, and to give themselves a new focus on their career aspirations."

He encouraged jobseekers to apply for one of the hundreds of seasonal jobs being advertised locally for Christmas and New Year.

This, he said, could serve as a stepping stone back into the work routine, while also allowing individuals to develop new skills and hone existing ones.

Jobseekers who are Jobcentre customers are urged to seek the support of their work coaches.

Other jobseekers should look to Careers Wales for assistance, with Mr Hatton suggesting a visit to the Careers Wales website as a good starting point.

He also reminded all workers of the impending increase to the National Living Wage and the National Minimum Wage rates in the new year, a change that is expected to benefit more than three million low-paid workers.

Work and pensions secretary, Liz Kendall MP, said: "2.8 million people – a near record number - are locked out of work due to poor health.

"This is bad for people, bad for businesses and it’s holding our economy back.

"That’s why our Get Britain Working plan will bring forward the biggest reforms to employment support in a generation, backed by an additional £240m of investment."