On Sunday evening, Dr Mark Merrony from Wolfson College, University of Oxford, delivered a talk titled The Romans in West Wales: Coercion or Coexistence.

Dr Merrony has spent years researching the Roman road system in north Pembrokeshire and discovered the Via Julia, a Roman road stretching from Porth Mawr (Whitesands) near St Davids, through the south of the Preseli Hills, to Carmarthen.

He explained how the prehistoric track, later known as the Flemish Way, was also utilised by the Romans, with several sections still showing signs of Roman construction.

His investigations into the road system north of the hills uncovered a previously unknown fort.

Dr Merrony noted the fort's size and the geophysical evidence of its interior, which included Roman-style barracks, administrative buildings, and open areas, indicating a strong military presence in the region.

He suggested that this, combined with the size of another Pembrokeshire fort at Wiston and the potential for more forts in the county, implies a relationship of coercion with the local population, though this may have developed into coexistence over time.

The next Heritage meeting will be on Sunday, January 19, at Tafarn Sinc, to discuss future plans and topics.

For further information, visit the group’s Facebook page or contact Peter Claughton at P.F.Claughton@exeter.ac.uk.