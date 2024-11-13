The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) announced the winners of its Partner Gardens competition, as voted for by the public, and Dyffryn Fernant Garden was voted the best "feel good" garden in the South West and Wales region.

Christina Shand, who has created Dyffryn Fernant Garden over the last 25 years, is thrilled with the award.

A small, dedicated team of gardeners, many of whom are volunteers, work closely with Ms Shand to build a unique garden around her home, which sits between the Preseli hills and the Pembrokeshire coastline.

Michael Dunn, head gardener, said: "I’m delighted we've won the best feel-good garden in the region.

"The peace, calm and tranquillity of this place is very often mentioned by visitors.

"The garden is really allowed to breathe and I think that encourages visitors to stop, pause, relax and breathe themselves."

Ms Shand said: "We are particularly pleased to be a winner this year, when the RHS has asked visitors to vote for their favourite 'feel good' garden.

"It is important to us that our garden has been recognised as a special place of beauty, inspiration and relaxation.

"Visitors find joy, peace and calm here.

"The whole gardening team are absolutely thrilled, and our thanks to everyone who voted for us."

The team at Dyffryn Fernant say they feel privileged to live in such a beautiful corner of the world, and to be part of the garden that sits within this special landscape.

Visitors can enjoy the award-winning garden next year, opening from March 30, 12pm - 5pm, Sundays - Fridays.

For more information, visit the Dyffryn Fernant website.