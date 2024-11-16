A riverside pub is rated one of Pembrokeshire’s best with over 300 five-star reviews on Tripadvisor.
The Watermans Arms is based in Pembroke and has an average rating of four and a half stars out of five.
Many reviews appreciate the pub’s picturesque waterside views, friendly service and generous portions of food.
A review from this month (November 2024) wrote: “On a miserable wet day in Pembroke, just below the castle, my wife and I visited Watermans for the first time. It lifted the day.
“Ant and Hannah made us feel most welcome with their friendly chat, cracking beer and wonderful bar food. We were happily satisfied and will definitely return. Great views too, if the weather had been more kind.”
One review from last month (October 2024) added: “We were out for a drive as a couple for my wife’s birthday and ended up in Pembroke for lunch. We had researched the area as we will be staying in Pembroke next March.
“I called in to the Watermans Arms and received a very friendly welcome. We chose a table and were brought our drinks and menus. We ordered a steak meal and cod and chips, both of which were of excellent quality, superb flavours and perfectly cooked.
“After our meal we sat outside on the balcony watching the swans in the sunshine. An excellent couple of hours during lunch time and we will certainly be returning in March.”
Meanwhile, another review from October said: “Fantastic food full of flavour and very welcoming staff. We have been travelling to the UK for over four weeks and it was the best we had since we arrived.
“We highly recommend the Southern Fried Chicken and returned for more the following evening too! The Waterman’s Arms is not only well priced but also sits on the Mill Pond with castle and pond views making it scenic and extremely inviting.”
For more information about The Watermans Arms, visit the pub’s website.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here