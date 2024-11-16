The Watermans Arms is based in Pembroke and has an average rating of four and a half stars out of five.

Many reviews appreciate the pub’s picturesque waterside views, friendly service and generous portions of food.

Reviews praise the pub for it's stunning riverside views. (Image: Google Maps) A review from this month (November 2024) wrote: “On a miserable wet day in Pembroke, just below the castle, my wife and I visited Watermans for the first time. It lifted the day.

“Ant and Hannah made us feel most welcome with their friendly chat, cracking beer and wonderful bar food. We were happily satisfied and will definitely return. Great views too, if the weather had been more kind.”

The pub is known for its generous portions. (Image: Google Maps) One review from last month (October 2024) added: “We were out for a drive as a couple for my wife’s birthday and ended up in Pembroke for lunch. We had researched the area as we will be staying in Pembroke next March.

“I called in to the Watermans Arms and received a very friendly welcome. We chose a table and were brought our drinks and menus. We ordered a steak meal and cod and chips, both of which were of excellent quality, superb flavours and perfectly cooked.

“After our meal we sat outside on the balcony watching the swans in the sunshine. An excellent couple of hours during lunch time and we will certainly be returning in March.”

The pub has an average rating of four and a half stars on Tripadvisor. (Image: Google Maps) Meanwhile, another review from October said: “Fantastic food full of flavour and very welcoming staff. We have been travelling to the UK for over four weeks and it was the best we had since we arrived.

“We highly recommend the Southern Fried Chicken and returned for more the following evening too! The Waterman’s Arms is not only well priced but also sits on the Mill Pond with castle and pond views making it scenic and extremely inviting.”

For more information about The Watermans Arms, visit the pub’s website.