The school has been focusing on the topic, helping students learn about wind turbines, energy testing areas, climate change, solar power, and more through practical workshops.

The Pembrokeshire Coastal Forum and the Darwin Centre helped bring the subject to life, with students actively participating in research and testing.

Some groups designed and built model floating platforms for offshore wind turbines, as well as model turbines.

The children learned about how renewable energy is generated and used in modern life, as well as energy storage.

Others visited Dragon LNG in Waterston to see a solar power farm.

The projects incorporated science, maths, problem-solving, and key thinking skills.

Headteacher Michele Thomas said: "The work of the school this term has been inspired by the exciting opportunities in net-zero careers in Pembrokeshire, as Wales heads towards being net-zero by 2050.

"We want our learners to be knowledgeable about renewable energy across many levels, and to experience what it would be like to be a scientist or an engineer in the field.

"We have also strived to empower our learners to take social action on matters that are important to them and their lives, as well as on local decisions that impact on the global population.

"The staff have been hugely creative in their curriculum design, which has in turn engaged and inspired all of the learners right across all school."