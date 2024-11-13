Kieran Warlow, 31, was at work in Milford Haven when he heard a 'deep thud' outside his office.

He quickly realised that two vehicles had been involved in an accident on the road outside the Sunbelt Rental Depot where he works.

Having completed a three-day First Aid at Work course at St John Ambulance Cymru’s Swansea Training Centre the previous week, Mr Warlow was able to put his new skills to use.

After ensuring that there were first aid-trained people supporting one driver, Mr Warlow turned his attention to the other driver and conducted a primary survey.

Mr Warlow said: "I was able to identify that he had started to go into shock from the impact and was getting confused and dazed, so I got him to sit down and took down some notes, like I’d been trained to do."

As the man was shivering, Mr Warlow helped find a blanket and recorded information on what had happened and details about the driver, including the amount of paracetamol and caffeine in the tablets he had been given.

He then passed the notes to the emergency services once they arrived.

He added: "The paramedic asked me where I’d learned to take handover notes like this, and I told him it was from the First Aid at Work course that I’d completed just the week before."

Mr Warlow praised the St John Ambulance Cymru workplace trainer who had delivered the course.

He said: "Jon was phenomenal.

"He was so thorough and engaging in his delivery.

"I really enjoyed the experience of the course and learnt a lot.

"It was nice to do the course with a group of people who were all engaged, and it was really well delivered.

"I was going to leave a positive review anyway but I wanted to let people know what had happened in case it could potentially encourage others to take the course so they could potentially help in the future.

"It was really nice to feel like I may have actually made a positive impact."

Mr Warlow is now highlighting the importance of learning first aid skills, just in case they are needed nearby.

He said: "It was nice to be able to feel like I was able to help rather than just stand by and be a spectator."

If you would like to learn new skills or requalify you can see the range of workplace training courses St John Ambulance Cymru offer by visiting the charity's website.