The 32-year-old – who we are not naming to protect the identity of the baby – was charged with unlawfully taking the baby against the mother’s wishes from an address in the town on October 6.

It was alleged that the man “appeared without warning” in the woman’s home having reportedly “shimmied up an outside drainpipe” to gain access to the address.

He pleaded not guilty to an offence of kidnapping.

At a previous hearing, the court was told that the man said to police that he had permission to take the baby with him, and that the infant was not harmed.

Judge Geraint Walters set a trial date of April 8, and the man was remanded back in to custody until that date.