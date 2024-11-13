A 15-year-old boy has been reported missing from his home in the Narberth area.
Nicholas, 15, also has links to Haverfordwest and Pembroke Dock.
Dyfed-Powys Police said that Nicholas is described as approximately 5ft 7inches tall, of a slim build, with blond hair and wearing glasses.
He was last seen wearing a light cream jacket, light grey joggers and black Nike trainers.
Officers said: "Do you have information that might help us find Nicholas? Please, let us know."
You can contact police by direct message on social media; online via https://bit.ly/DPPmissingperson; email via 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or by phoning 101.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
The reference to quote is: DP-20241109-376
