Nicholas, 15, also has links to Haverfordwest and Pembroke Dock.

Dyfed-Powys Police said that Nicholas is described as approximately 5ft 7inches tall, of a slim build, with blond hair and wearing glasses.

He was last seen wearing a light cream jacket, light grey joggers and black Nike trainers.

Officers said: "Do you have information that might help us find Nicholas? Please, let us know."

You can contact police by direct message on social media; online via https://bit.ly/DPPmissingperson; email via 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or by phoning 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

The reference to quote is: DP-20241109-376