Some super shots featuring birds and animals taken by club members inspired this latest collection.

Remember to approach our beautiful wildlife with caution - with the exception of those singing festive penguins in Haverfordwest's Vincent Davies department store!

Enjoy browsing through this week's pictures below.





The popularity of the Western Telegraph Camera Club continues to grow, and it now boasts 3,300 members.

Every day brings some lovely pictures of the Pembrokeshire coast, countryside and creatures to the friendly Facebook group.

And every week we feature an online gallery of our favourite pictures, which are also spotlighted daily as the wake-up posts on the Western Telegraph's Facebook page.

If you'd like to be a member of the Western Telegraph Camera Club and share your pictures, head over to the Facebook page to join.

Breakfast time

A delicious feast for Woody the Woodpecker. (Image: Sarah Ellis)

Good 'neigh-bour'





This sturdy horse framed by ivy is keeping an eye on the camera! (Image: Allison Morris)

Sitting pretty Manorbier pheasant takes in the peace of a new morning. (Image: Luke Mayhew)

Woodland walk

Autumn dog walk at Stackpole Court. (Image: Mike Graham)

Fine feathers

Splendid swan at Withybush Woods. (Image: Luke Mayhew)