Quarry Park Camping in Haverfordwest came first for Best Campsite and Runner Up for Best Small Campsite in the UK.

The campsite has 18 reviews on Tripadvisor and a perfect rating of five stars out of five.

Founder of Campsites.co.uk, Martin Smith said: "Our annual awards give us the opportunity to celebrate the UK's best campsites, and this year's standards feel higher than ever.

“Each of the winning sites stand out for the care they put into being consistently excellent. My thanks and congratulations to all of the winners for adding some much-needed adventure to everyday life!"

Folly Farm Holiday Park was crowned Best Family Campsite in South Wales. (Image: Campsites.co.uk) The awards also saw Folly Farm Holiday Park win Best Family Campsite in South Wales and come Runner Up for Best Family Campsite in the UK.

Other winners from Pembrokeshire feature:

Pelcomb Cross Campsite – Runner Up for Best Caravan Park in South Wales

Oaklea, Narberth – Runner Up for Best Campsite in South Wales

Beachside Glamping Dale – Runner Up for Best Glamping Site in South Wales

Wigwam Holidays Shellstone, Tenby – Runner Up for Best Glamping Site in South Wales.

Pelcomb Cross Campsite came Runner Up for Best Caravan Park in South Wales. (Image: Campsites.co.uk)

The annual Campsites.co.uk Camping and Glamping awards highlight the best camping, glamping, and touring sites across the UK, celebrating those sites who go above and beyond for their guests throughout the year.

From scenic off-grid camping spots to fun-filled holiday parks and luxury glamping sites with hot tubs and hotel-style interiors– there's an outdoorsy holiday to suit everyone.

The awards cover various categories, including ‘Best Campsite’, ‘Best Glamping Site’ and ‘Most Unique Site’.

Other titles include the ‘Greener Site Award’, ‘Best Newcomer' and 'Best Budget Friendly Campsite'.

The 2024 Campsites.co.uk overall award winners include:

