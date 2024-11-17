A campsite in Pembrokeshire was crowned the best in South Wales at the 2024 Camping and Glamping Awards.
Quarry Park Camping in Haverfordwest came first for Best Campsite and Runner Up for Best Small Campsite in the UK.
The campsite has 18 reviews on Tripadvisor and a perfect rating of five stars out of five.
Campsites.co.uk, Martin Smith said: "Our annual awards give us the opportunity to celebrate the UK's best campsites, and this year's standards feel higher than ever.Founder of
“Each of the winning sites stand out for the care they put into being consistently excellent. My thanks and congratulations to all of the winners for adding some much-needed adventure to everyday life!"
The awards also saw Folly Farm Holiday Park win Best Family Campsite in South Wales and come Runner Up for Best Family Campsite in the UK.
Other winners from Pembrokeshire feature:
- Pelcomb Cross Campsite – Runner Up for Best Caravan Park in South Wales
- Oaklea, Narberth – Runner Up for Best Campsite in South Wales
- Beachside Glamping Dale – Runner Up for Best Glamping Site in South Wales
- Wigwam Holidays Shellstone, Tenby – Runner Up for Best Glamping Site in South Wales.
Campsites.co.uk Camping and Glamping awards highlight the best camping, glamping, and touring sites across the UK, celebrating those sites who go above and beyond for their guests throughout the year.The annual
From scenic off-grid camping spots to fun-filled holiday parks and luxury glamping sites with hot tubs and hotel-style interiors– there's an outdoorsy holiday to suit everyone.
The awards cover various categories, including ‘Best Campsite’, ‘Best Glamping Site’ and ‘Most Unique Site’.
Other titles include the ‘Greener Site Award’, ‘Best Newcomer' and 'Best Budget Friendly Campsite'.
The 2024 Campsites.co.uk overall award winners include:
- Best Campsite: Nantcol Waterfalls, Gwynedd
- Best Caravan Park: Tregarton Park, Cornwall
- Best Glamping Site: East Thorne, Cornwall
- Best Family Campsite: Wooda Farm Holiday Park, Cornwall
- Best Adult Only Site: Longnor Wood Holiday Park, Derbyshire
- Most Unique Site: Woodfire Camping, Petworth, Sussex
- Best Budget Friendly Campsite: Bwch yn Uchaf, Bala, Gwynedd
- Top Dog Award: St Helens in the Park, Scarborough, Yorkshire
- Best Newcomer Award: Ty Cochyn Caravan and Campsite, Anglesey
- Greener Site Award: Nyth Robin, Gwynedd
- Best Holiday Park: Highlands End Holiday Park, Dorset
- Best Coastal Campsite: Ocean Pitch, Devon
- Best Small Campsite: Parkgate Farm Holidays, Cumbria & Lake District
Campsites.co.uk is one of the UK’s most popular websites for finding and booking the best camping, glamping and touring holidays, used by more than 10 million Brits each year.
