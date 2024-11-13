A power cut affecting Haverfordwest has led to issues with town centre traffic lights.
Power around the Bridge Street and Riverside Quay area of the town went off earlier this morning, with surges reported in other areas in the county town.
Dyfed-Powys Police are now warning drivers to be aware of delays in Haverfordwest between Castle Square and Morrisons.
Officers said: "There are currently delays due to a traffic light problem.
"Please be patient and take an alternative route if possible, or plan extra time into your journey."
Western Power is estimating that power will be restored by 1.30pm. The outage was first reported at 11.49am.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here