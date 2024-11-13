Power around the Bridge Street and Riverside Quay area of the town went off earlier this morning, with surges reported in other areas in the county town.

Dyfed-Powys Police are now warning drivers to be aware of delays in Haverfordwest between Castle Square and Morrisons.

Officers said: "There are currently delays due to a traffic light problem.

"Please be patient and take an alternative route if possible, or plan extra time into your journey."

Western Power is estimating that power will be restored by 1.30pm. The outage was first reported at 11.49am.