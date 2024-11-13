Members of Pembroke and Pembroke Dock ABC will feature in the Disability Equality Documentary – “FIGHTERS.”

The documentary explores the struggle disabled people go through in their lives and the barriers preventing them from participating in sport.

Chris McEwen believes the hardest fights are not the ones in the ring. (Image: Christopher McEwen) Pembroke Dock ABC is renowned for offering inclusive boxing sessions. (Image: Christopher McEwen) Chairman of Pembroke and Pembroke Dock ABC, Christopher McEwen wrote on Facebook:

“It’s official, the trailer is out. But a date is not confirmed on the release date. A massive thanks to Jack Tompkins and Michael Grimmett for giving a voice to the unheard.

“Sometimes the hardest fights are not the ones in the ring, but with changing people’s perception. Matt Edwards, it all starts with one step. I know you in and out of the ring. You’re a remarkable man.

“Thank you to everybody at Portfield School in Haverfordwest and everybody who attends our inclusion sessions at Pembroke and Pembroke Dock ABC. Thank you BoxWise London.

“And Amelia, you are a remarkable young lady who competes for Pembroke while helping to coach our inclusive boxing classes.”

Pembroke Dock ABC is renowned for offering inclusive boxing sessions to disabled people in Pembrokeshire every Thursday evening from 5pm – 8:30pm.

Those who attend the boxing club like the ‘Miracle baby’ Brandon Kramer, have revealed the life-changing benefits they experienced since lacing up the gloves.

Chris McEwen is also the chairman of Great Britain Disability Boxing, which involves teaching boxing in schools and disabled sport initiatives across the country.

Amputee boxer Matt Edwards will feature in the documentary. (Image: Matt Edwards) The documentary also tells the story of Matt Edwards, a 26-year-old boxer with a prosthetic leg who suffered a motorcycle crash five years ago.

Matt, from Havant, was initially denied the chance to fight under England Boxing and compete in amateur contests.

However, he went on to pass a medical and receive a license for the London Amateur Boxing Alliance, allowing him to fight at clubs across the country.

Matt posted on his Facebook page: “Me and the people who have participated in the documentary appreciate every share. It goes a long way.

“So much pressure on one man’s shoulders and he just embraces it. In day-to-day living, disabled people continue to have a fight no one else sees.

“Can the deaf man hear the video you shared? Can the wheelchair user access a restaurant or use the second floor to a shopping centre without a lift! I can’t wait for this to be fully released into the public to watch.”

Watch the trailer for "FIGHTERS" below: