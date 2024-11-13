The Camping and Glamping Awards were created to "highlight some of the best camping, glamping and touring sites the UK has to offer".

The 2024 Camping and Glamping Awards saw 12 campsites in south Wales (which included Pembrokeshire) take home 16 awards.

The best camping and glamping sites in the UK

The 2024 Campsites.co.uk overall award winners included:

Best Campsite : Nantcol Waterfalls, Gwynedd

: Nantcol Waterfalls, Gwynedd Best Caravan Park : Tregarton Park, Cornwall

: Tregarton Park, Cornwall Best Glamping Site : East Thorne, Cornwall

: East Thorne, Cornwall Best Family Campsite : Wooda Farm Holiday Park, Cornwall

: Wooda Farm Holiday Park, Cornwall Best Adult Only Site : Longnor Wood Holiday Park, Derbyshire

: Longnor Wood Holiday Park, Derbyshire Most Unique Site : Woodfire Camping, Petworth, Sussex

: Woodfire Camping, Petworth, Sussex Best Budget Friendly Campsite : Bwch yn Uchaf, Bala, Gwynedd

: Bwch yn Uchaf, Bala, Gwynedd Top Dog Award : St Helens in the Park, Scarborough, Yorkshire

: St Helens in the Park, Scarborough, Yorkshire Best Newcomer Award : Ty Cochyn Caravan and Campsite, Anglesey

: Ty Cochyn Caravan and Campsite, Anglesey Greener Site Award : Nyth Robin, Gwynedd

: Nyth Robin, Gwynedd Best Holiday Park : Highlands End Holiday Park, Dorset

: Highlands End Holiday Park, Dorset Best Coastal Campsite : Ocean Pitch, Devon

: Ocean Pitch, Devon Best Small Campsite: Parkgate Farm Holidays, Cumbria & Lake District

Cosmos Camping in Gwynfe finished runner-up in the Best Adult Only Campsite category.

Wigwam Holidays Shellstone, Tenby, was named among the best glamping sites in south Wales. (Image: Campsites.co.uk) While Folly Farm Holiday Park in Pembrokeshire was crowned runner-up for Best Family Campsite in the UK.

Pembrokeshire campsites recognised at the 2024 Camping and Glamping Awards

Meanwhile, the regional south Wales winners at the 2024 Camping and Glamping Awards were:

Best Caravan Park

Winner : River View Touring Park (Pontarddulais)

: River View Touring Park (Pontarddulais) Runner up: Pelcomb Cross Campsite (Haverfordwest) and Erwlon Caravan and Camping Park (Llandovery)

Best Campsite

Winner : Quarry Park Camping (Haverfordwest)

: Quarry Park Camping (Haverfordwest) Runner up: Cowpots Camping (Whitland) and Oaklea (Narberth)

Best Adult-Only Campsite

Winner: Cosmos Camping (Gwynfe)

Best Family Campsite

Winner : Folly Farm Holiday Park (Begelly)

: Folly Farm Holiday Park (Begelly) Runner up: River View Touring Park (Pontarddulais) and Big Barn Camping (Carmarthen)

Best Glamping Site

Winner : Rockfield Glamping (Monmouth)

: Rockfield Glamping (Monmouth) Runner up: Beachside Glamping Dale (Haverfordwest) and Wigwam Holidays Shellstone (Tenby)

Founder of Campsites.co.uk, Martin Smith, added: "Our annual awards give us the opportunity to celebrate the UK's best campsites, and this year's standards feel higher than ever.

"Each of the winning sites stand out for the care they put into being consistently excellent.

"My thanks and congratulations to all of the winners for adding some much-needed adventure to everyday life!"