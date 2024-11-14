The Give a Gift campaign provides the opportunity to donate gifts to patients supported by the Wish Fund, a campaign creating memorable experiences for children and young people with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions.

Their siblings and other young patients who are in hospital this Christmas or receiving continuing care will also be given gifts.

People wishing to support the campaign can buy a gift for a child or young person from the Amazon wishlist, take a Wish Fund gift tag from the Dunelm Carmarthen Christmas tree and purchase the present described on the tag, take part in Christmas Jumper Day on Thursday, December 12, and donate £3 by texting WISHFUND 3 to 70085 or by visiting the Christmas Jumper competition page, or donate directly to the Wish Fund.

Tara Nickerson, fundraising manager, said: "We are asking our local communities to help us make this Christmas as magical as possible for our young patients.

"Give a Gift is a perfect opportunity to purchase something special for a child who is receiving care and treatment - and make their Christmas."

The Wish Fund is delivered by Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, and supported by the Scarlets.