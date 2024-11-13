Jack Sargeant appeared before the Senedd’s culture committee on November 13, with the sector bearing the brunt of cuts in the 2024/25 budget.

Delyth Jewell raised concerns about a disconnect between draft priorities for a thriving culture sector and a 17 per cent real-terms cut in revenue funding over the past ten years.

Mr Sargeant pointed to the context of austerity since 2010, saying the 2024/25 settlement from Westminster left the Welsh Government with £700m less than expected.

Mr Sargeant raised examples of extra funding for culture provided during the year, including £3.2m for capital investment and a further £5m announced in September.

Labour’s Lee Waters suggested the culture sector is too often seen as a “nice to have” and a soft target when cuts must be made.

He asked: “Have you given any thought to how you can present this sector as an essential, key service rather than the first thing in line when cuts come along?”

Mr Sargeant said ministers sought to protect health and education in the 2024/25 budget, but he recognised the economic value and importance of culture to the people of Wales.

He told the committee: “It’s important that we try to resource that properly in the difficult challenges that no doubt still remain for the Welsh Government and the sector.”

Mr Sargeant cautioned that an extra £1.7bn for Wales over two years in Labour’s first UK budget in 15 years will not solve all the problems.

“But it does give us some level of hope we can build upon,” he said, giving little away about the Welsh Government’s draft 2025/26 budget due to be published on December 10.

Mr Sargeant, an engineer-turned-politician who was appointed minister in July’s reshuffle, denied suggestions he was "grandstanding" about charges while implementing cuts.

Pressed about placing statutory protection on sports and recreation services, Mr Sargeant said it would be unfair on councils to expect more without providing additional funding.

Mr Waters pressed the minister on flexibility, suggesting removing as much “ringfencing” of funding as possible as has happened to allow councils to identify their own priorities.