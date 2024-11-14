Year 8 pupils took part in a series of workshops organised by Dragon LNG Darwin Experience to celebrate Space Week 2024.

Over two days, pupils explored the night sky, learned about rocket aerodynamics and life on the International Space Station.

Astronomy adventure specialists Dark Sky Wales led sessions in the inflatable planetarium and conducted a rocket workshop.

Inside the planetarium, the pupils enjoyed panoramic views of the night sky projected onto the dome.

The pupils were taken on a journey through the night sky, learning about constellations, planets, navigation, and mythology.

The pupils also had the chance to use their science and design skills to construct their own model rockets.

These were launched in the school tennis court under the supervision of the workshop leader.

Astrophysicist Dr Mark Smith delivered a lecture on the International Space Station.

The pupils learned about its launch, life in microgravity, and the scientific research contributing to medical advances on Earth.

Dr Smith also highlighted the effects of space travel on the human body and discussed the space station's lifespan and the process to deorbit in 2032.

Amy from the Dragon LNG Darwin Experience said: "It was a fantastic two days at Milford Haven School.

"Space is always a fascinating STEM topic, something that really captures the students' imagination.

"Bringing in local experts like Dr Smith and the Dark Sky Wales team is a great way to showcase different STEM careers and organisations."