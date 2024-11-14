Milford Haven School pupils recently had the chance to explore the wonders of space.
Year 8 pupils took part in a series of workshops organised by Dragon LNG Darwin Experience to celebrate Space Week 2024.
Over two days, pupils explored the night sky, learned about rocket aerodynamics and life on the International Space Station.
Astronomy adventure specialists Dark Sky Wales led sessions in the inflatable planetarium and conducted a rocket workshop.
Inside the planetarium, the pupils enjoyed panoramic views of the night sky projected onto the dome.
The pupils were taken on a journey through the night sky, learning about constellations, planets, navigation, and mythology.
The pupils also had the chance to use their science and design skills to construct their own model rockets.
These were launched in the school tennis court under the supervision of the workshop leader.
Astrophysicist Dr Mark Smith delivered a lecture on the International Space Station.
The pupils learned about its launch, life in microgravity, and the scientific research contributing to medical advances on Earth.
Dr Smith also highlighted the effects of space travel on the human body and discussed the space station's lifespan and the process to deorbit in 2032.
Amy from the Dragon LNG Darwin Experience said: "It was a fantastic two days at Milford Haven School.
"Space is always a fascinating STEM topic, something that really captures the students' imagination.
"Bringing in local experts like Dr Smith and the Dark Sky Wales team is a great way to showcase different STEM careers and organisations."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here