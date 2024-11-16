Located near the Pembrokeshire Coast Path in Solva, the beach is renowned for being dog-friendly all-year round and secluded, yet home to a cave and various rock pools.

Despite being small, the beach exposes a stretch of golden sand at low tide accompanied by cliffs on either side that provide shelter from the wind.

The beach can be reached by walking through the fields of Pointz Castle Farm. (Image: Google Maps) The beach is suitable for swimming, but visitors are encouraged to be careful due to being a remote location with no lifeguard presence.

Porthmynawyd beach can be reached by hiking along a valley and through the fields of Pointz Castle Farm.

At low tide, golden sand appears. (Image: Google Maps) There are no facilities, but the beach is a 13-minute drive from St David’s where there is a historic cathedral, shops, pubs, restaurants and toilet facilities.

The beach is also located a seven-minute drive from Newgale Beach which offers parking and other amenities.

There are no facilities at Porthmynawyd Beach. (Image: Google Maps)