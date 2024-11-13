The 46-year-old is wanted for domestic assault.

He is believed to be in the Pembroke Dock or Haverfordwest areas.

Have you seen him, or do you have information that might help the police find him?

You can contact the police either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.

Quote reference: 24*944729