Along with its core flavours, Walkers is responsible for other products including Wotsits, Quavers, Monster Munch, Squares and Bugles, as well as various ranges like Max and Sensations.

The crisp giant has already released several new products in 2024.

In February, it added two new flavours to its Sensations range - Mature Cheddar & Chilli Chutney and Crushed Sea Salt & Black Peppercorn.

Then just a few weeks later shoppers spotted brand new Extra Flamin Hot Crunchy Wotsits in UK supermarkets.

Walkers launched a new range of Wotsits and Monster Munch crisps, made with chickpeas, in July.

While in August they combined with Heinz to release a sandwich-inspired crisp range which featured three new flavours.

Walkers also recently revealed another brand new crisp flavour - Smokin’ BBQ Sauce.

Walkers releases "elite" new advent calendar

Now Walkers has turned its attention to Christmas, launching a brand new 24 Day Snack Advent Calendar in stores across the UK.

A Walkers core range advent calendar is already available in UK stores, including Iceland, featuring Ready Salted, Salt & Vinegar, Prawn Cocktail and Cheese & Onion crisps.

But the new advent calendar, which was spotted by Newfoodsuk in Home Bargains, includes packets of Wotsits, Monster Munch, Squares and Quavers.

News of the new advent calendar has caused a stir on social media with the Newfooduk post on Facebook receiving more than 1,500 likes, 2,800 comments and 637 shares.

One person, commenting on the post, said: "Got mine the other day roll on 1st December!!"

Another added: " It's elite it's walkers I feel in my soul ypu [you] absolutely need this."

A third person commented: "This one looks even better than the other!"

While this fan said: "Oooooo this sounds delightful for the countdown!"