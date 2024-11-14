The Wolfscastle Country Hotel and Spa was awarded the title for 2024 at the Welsh National Wedding Awards on Sunday, November 10.

More than 600 guests attended the 13th annual ceremony at Swansea's Brangwyn Hall, where thousands of votes were cast by brides, grooms, and supporters of more than 300 shortlisted nominees.

The Wolfscastle Country Hotel and Spa was named the regional winner for west Wales as well as taking the national title of Wales' Best Boutique Wedding Venue.

The hotel has a 'glamorous' venue for a newlywed couple's reception and an 'elegant' ceremony room.

The hotel offers an all-encompassing bridal package, which comes with wedding accommodation and a private spa experience, including a hot tub, sauna, and a range of treatments.

Wedding co-ordinator Lowri Nicholas and hotel owners Andy and Mandy Stirling (Image: Wolfscastle Country Hotel and Spa)

The Wolfscastle Country Hotel and Spa took to social media to thank their guests and staff for helping them achieve this prestigious accolade for the second time in only three years.

Wolfscastle Hotel owner Andy Stirling said: "We're very proud to have been nominated and voted winners in both our local and national categories.

"I have the pleasure of seeing how tirelessly Lowri, and my wife Mandy Stirling, our wedding coordinators, work on every wedding to tailor the experience to suit the couples we have joining us.

"We pride ourselves on offering exquisite in-house catering provided by head chef Seb, head pastry chef Adama and our excellent kitchen team, backed up by first-class table service by our highly experienced waiting staff.

"I am overwhelmingly grateful for the support of our guests and couples who have wedded with us in helping achieve this award.

"I know that myself and the team all look forward to hosting many more phenomenal weddings in the future."

The awards recognise the best wedding venues and services across Wales, with attendees from all corners of the nation.