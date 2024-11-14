Derek Brockway’s Weatherman Walking was in Pembrokeshire last night as part of a BBC Children in Need special.

In the episode Derek walked eight miles from St Davids to Whitesands in a programme celebrating the projects and charities from around Wales supported by Children in Need.

Derek started his walk in St Davids, heading towards the coast and passing through St Nons, birthplace of Wales’ patron saint.

En route he met up with the Bluetits Chill Swimmers at nearby Porthsele Beach.

Derek chats to Bluetits founder Sian Richardson Sian explained to Derek how the now global movement began on Porthsele Beach in 2014 when she decided to ditch her wetsuit in the winter and go for a swim, something that was very unusual at the time.

Sian tells Derek of the joy and mental health benefits of cold water swimming and how the Bluetits phenomenon has spread globally.

She cajoles Derek into a pair of bright and beautiful Bluetit swimming trunks before the group heads into the chilly sea. With a bit of encouragement Derek takes the plunge shouting ‘Pembrokeshire, I love you’ and promises to return for another Bluetit dip.

Later in the programme presenter Aleighcia Scott visits Point Youth Centre in Fishguard.

Point was set up in 2001 and has had its running costs supported by BBC Children in Need.

Manager Kate tells her how the centre runs several projects including a free drop in which provides a safe, warm and welcoming space. Point also runs a free hot meals service on each day that it is open.

Point also offers training, mental health support services, weekly activities and trips.

Aleighcia joins some of Point’s young people taking part in a surf lesson on Broad Haven Beach.

Point’s young people tell her how the centre gives them a safe space from the stresses of school and everyday life as well as support and advice. They also say how it provides a good space to hang out with friends and enjoy the free food and activities.

The young people also join Derek at the end of his walk at Whitesands where they tell him about their surfing adventures and have a game of beach cricket along with Llanrhian Cricket Club, Derek and Pudsey Bear.

Weatherman Walking aired yesterday evening on BBC 1, the episode is available to view on iPlayer.

You can donate to Children in Need via https://donate.bbcchildreninneed.co.uk, by texting the amount you wish to donate to 70716 or by ringing 0345 7 33 22 33.