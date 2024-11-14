Goodwick School teacher Aled Johnson and his fiancée Malin won S4C’s Priodas Pymtheg Mil’s competition to win a wedding worth £15,000.

A group of their friends has now arranged their special day which will be aired on S4C as a Christmas special.

“It feels fantastic to have this opportunity for Malin and myself to get married,” said Aled after the couple were announced the winners.

“It will mean that Malin's family from Sweden will be integral to the celebrations, where maybe, before, that wouldn't have been possible,” he said.

“Both of us are so grateful to our friends and family and members of the public for their support. The kind words from so many people adds to the excitement of what's ahead.”

(Image: S4C) Aled and Malin got engaged on a beach in Cyprus, with Aled having to run back for the ring which he had forgotten in the hotel.

The couple live with Aled’s 86-year-old dad on his farm in Boncath where Malin runs a nursery from home.

They have two children Owain who is eight and two-year-old Gwennan.

Malin says she was drawn to Aled because of his sense of humour even though it drives her crazy sometimes.

They applied to win the £15,000 wedding on S4C’s Priodas Pymtheg Mil as the logistics and cost of organising a wedding with guests from two different countries was proving prohibitive.

It would cost a lot for all of Malin’s family to fly over from Sweden and Aled’s 86-year-old father isn’t keen on getting on a plane to fly over there.

The happy couple know relatively little of what the filming will entail.

(Image: S4C) S4C's Priodas Pum Mil series aims to realise the dream of a couple with a special reason or need for help to finance their wedding.

Over the years it has organised 47 weddings costing £5,000, with the help of family and friends.

This time the amount available has been tripled for one special episode which will record Aled and Malin’s day to remember.