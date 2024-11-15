Loungers plc, the West Country-based café/bar group, is set to open Waldo Lounge in Haverfordwest on Wednesday, November 20.

This new venture will create around 30 jobs for residents.

The ground floor site at the Western Quayside development has been transformed by Loungers.

The decor now features heavily patterned wallpapers, tiling, and stripped wooden floors, alongside oversized vintage sofas, upholstered lounge chairs, eclectic artwork, and Gothic chandeliers.

The back bar mural pays homage to the town’s medieval past.

Waldo Lounge aims to be a 'home-from-home' for all tastes, offering a 'varied and innovative' all-day menu.

Whether it's a coffee with friends, a long brunch with family, or a relaxed dinner and drinks, Waldo Lounge promises to be the perfect place to unwind.

Gemma Irwin, head of community at Loungers, said: "We are delighted to be opening Waldo Lounge in Haverfordwest.

"Our Lounges strive to put community at the heart of hospitality, and our teams always go the extra mile to make a difference.

"They are actively encouraged to connect with their communities by working with local groups, charities, organisations, and businesses that are at the heart of the fabric of local life.

"We are very much looking forward to welcoming local residents to Waldo Lounge."

The all-day menu will feature everything from breakfast, tapas, and salads to burgers and buttermilk fried chicken.

Those following a vegan or gluten-free diet will be catered for with their own menus.

Families will be well looked after with a selection of games, books, colouring pencils, and pads on offer.

A full menu, high chairs, and baby-changing facilities are also available for 'Little Loungers.'

Pembrokeshire County Council leader, Councillor Jon Harvey, said: "I’m delighted to see Loungers open for business in the first tenancy for Western Quayside.

"This is a fantastic addition to the hospitality offer in Haverfordwest, enabling Western Quayside to play a key role in improving footfall and vibrancy in the town."

Councillor Paul Miller, Pembrokeshire County Council deputy leader and cabinet member for economic development and regeneration, said: "Loungers shares our ambition and potential for the Western Quayside development in the centre of the town – and they fit perfectly into that vision.

"This is an important step forward for our county town which will see further regeneration across Haverfordwest to ensure it is a great place to live, work, and visit.

"As a council, we look forward to the capital this generates for the local economy and wish the team at Loungers every success in this exciting time for Haverfordwest."