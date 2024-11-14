In the run up to Christmas, the supermarket has reduced the price of the confectionery tubs to £2 but there’s a catch.

You know it’s Christmas when tubs of Quality Street, Heroes, Celebrations and Roses hit the shelves and now this offer can help you save some money while securing this year’s chocolate treats.

Morrisons customers can get Quality Street, Heroes, Celebrations and Roses for £2

In order for customers to buy the tubs at the discounted price, they must be More Card members and spend £45 or more in-store.

Morrisons customers must be a loyalty card member to redeem the offer (Image: Morrisons) The deal is starting on Friday, November 15 and will end on Thursday, November 21 with customers able to take advantage of the offer nationwide.

This offer includes 550-600g Quality Street, Heroes, Celebrations and Roses tubs and the purchase price of all the tubs is excluded from the minimum £45 spend.

You can see Morrisons' Christmas range via the website.

Customers will be limited to using the offer once (one per More Card account).

The following items will not be included in the £45 or more spend: Fuel, cash back, fireworks, lottery, online games and instant tickets, tobacco, tobacco-related products (including vapes), prescription medicines and pharmacy services, infant milk or formula, carrier bags, gift vouchers, gift cards, mobile phone cards, mobile phone vouchers, E top-ups, bonus stamps, postage stamps, saver stamps, photo processing, car park tickets, online delivery charges, Dry Cleaning and vending machines.

The offer is also not available in Morrisons Cafes, on its website or Amazon Groceries, Morrisons Petrol Filling Stations or Morrisons Daily.