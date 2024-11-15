Ffynnon Homestore, located in Newport, was recognised by House and Garden Magazine as one of the top 50 independent design shops.

It is one of only two shops in Wales to make the list.

The shop sells a variety of homeware items including candles, trays, mini baskets, wooden advent calendars, pillows, hot water bottles, cookbooks, crockery, blankets, and chocolate.

The shop's windows are decorated according to the seasons, with the first Christmas window for 2024 featuring a Scandinavian theme.

House and Garden Magazine said: "Ffynnon Homestore, Wales.

"Located in the picturesque seaside town of Newport in Pembrokeshire, Ffynnon Homestore is camouflaged at the end of a terrace of chocolate-box cottages characteristic of the area.

"You’ll spot them by their seasonal window decorations and array of baskets welcoming you through the threshold."

Praising the style, the magazine added: "The shop is just as pretty on the inside, stocking a plethora of locally sourced goods, from cookbooks to crockery, Welsh blankets to speciality chocolate.

"The locals praise it as an excellent addition to the town, perfect for gifts (like their array of dinner candles in all colours of the rainbow) and beautiful bits for your home."