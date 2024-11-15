Molly O'Brien says spending eight hours a day dealing with customers and scrolling through social media made her feel 'constantly overwhelmed and stressed'.

On a family walk last weekend the 27-year-old's uncle remarked how peaceful life was before smartphones, inspiring an idea to ditch hers at night.

She sealed her iPhone away in a £49 digital lockbox and began using a Nokia 105 she bought for £13 instead.

She sealed her iPhone away in a £49 digital lockbox on Friday (Image: Kennedy News/Powder&Potions)

Molly restricts herself to using the social-media-free device between 6pm-7am, meaning she feels 'more present' to spend quality time with her daughter Delilah, three.

The co-owner of a herbal supplement company says work stress previously left her with bad acne but believes her new digital boundaries will ensure she keeps her skin healthy.

She's pleased to have cut her screen time from eight hours to four and shared her experience in a TikTok viewed more than 230,000 times.

Molly, from Urmston, Greater Manchester said: "I felt overwhelmed, tired and constantly available then I realised things didn't need to be like this.

"I was checking my work messages the second I wake up and the second I go to sleep so I was stretching my workload over the whole day.

"When I got home from that walk I decided I was going to order a lockbox and a Nokia.

"I felt 6pm as a reasonable time to lock my phone away so I could still keep my business running but have my downtime with my little girl too.

"The first night I kept picking up my Nokia to check my notifications so I realised it was a habit. Phone addiction is real.

"I've constantly felt busy and now I can see we're creating our own hectic minds. I'm not overwhelmed now.

"When I went for a meal with my family I realised how much more present I was compared to if I had my smartphone.

"I struggled from bad acne and I think stress is the biggest cause of that so putting these boundaries in place will really help, a million per cent.

"It's changed my life because I don't want to be on my phone every second I'm with my little girl.

"It has cut my screen time in half from eight hours to four because even after working I could easily just scroll on my phone for hours.

"People aren't neglecting their children but it's about being present in the room and switching off to spend time with your kids."

Molly, who says her mum has bought a Nokia too, plans to keep up the bizarre routine and looks forward to locking her iPhone away every night.

Her TikTok, where she admits being addicted to her phone, was captioned: "Yes, social media is amazing but wow it's addictive.

"[I was] sick of pointlessly scrolling at random s**t all day and night. Take back your control."

One commented: "I love this. In this day in age this is a massive sacrifice and I fully acknowledge how hard this is but you are such an angel.

"It will strengthen your relationship with your kids and your own mental health.

Another said: "I need to do this for my son's sake! So do you just have a different number on your Nokia?"

Molly replied: "Yes! And not everyone has it."

A third added: "This is such a good idea! I really struggle to put my phone away at night and end up doom-scrolling for hours when I need to be sleeping."