The cash injection will support the free and independent advice delivered by Citizens Advice, in partnership with Citizens Advice Scotland, which has supported over one million people making a claim to Universal Credit since the programme launched in 2019.

The additional funding follows an announcement at Budget bringing forward benefit reform with more than 800,000 people on the old ESA benefit moving to Universal Credit by March 2026 instead of 2028.

DWP finally admits ordering more than 30 secret reviews into universal credit harm and deaths last year#DWP #UniversalCredit #IPRshttps://t.co/GBrngb5Ndc — Disability News Service (@johnpringdns) November 7, 2024

The acceleration will bring more people into a modern benefit regime, continuing to ensure they are supported to look for and move into work, and comes ahead of the Get Britain Working White Paper – set to be unveiled later this Autumn.

Minister for Social Security and Disability, Sir Stephen Timms MP, said: “This funding boost will support many people as they make the move from old benefits to Universal Credit – ensuring customers feel confident and informed throughout the application process.

“I want to encourage anyone receiving a migration notice over the coming months to act without delay to secure quick access to benefit entitlement.

“The biggest reforms to employment support for a generation will also ensure more people get the help they need to get into work and on at work, by overhauling jobcentres, tackling inactivity with local work, health and skills plans, and delivering a Youth Guarantee.”

Help to Claim’s trained advisers provide help and support to anyone making a new Universal Credit claim, including people moving from a legacy benefit, and offer support up to their first correct payment.

The advisers offer guidance on how Universal Credit works, how much you will get, collecting relevant evidence, and helping people complete the application.

Dame Clare Moriarty, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice, said: “Over the last five years our specially trained advisers have supported thousands of people across Britain to navigate the move from old benefits to Universal Credit.

“We make our service as accessible as possible, offering phone, chat and British Sign Language options, so we’re there for people as they move over.

“This funding boost is credit to the vital support our advisers provide and means we’ll be able to help even more people make their first application.”