The Llandrindod Wells Christmas Market has lurched from a potentially joyous festive occasion to becoming a farce in recent weeks, and will now not be going ahead as planned on November 30.

Stallholders and local residents have been contacting organiser Derek Gibbons, who created and was co-ordinating the event, to find out more details about an event which was announced in the summer.

It promised up to 64 street stalls, a raffle prize of a glitzy Valentine’s weekend trip to Paris, and a TV celebrity cutting the ribbon.

But businesses, some of which had paid hundreds of pounds for either a pitch or raffle prize, have been left wondering if the Christmas market will happen at all.

No further advertising has materialised since the summer, a necessary road closure has not been arranged, and other local businesses are scrambling to organise an alternative event to ensure the town can still enjoy a festive market event.

Keri-Jane Herman, of Rhayader Engraving, handed over £100 to promote her new business.

“I chose to pay because my business is new and he was supposed to add sponsors’ details to newspapers, leaflets, posters and social media,” said Keri-Jane.

“I did email him last night and he responded straight away to say I would be refunded in the next few days. Whether that will happen or not is another story.”

Several other local businesses have scrambled to create a new event on the day to compensate.

The ‘Christmas-themed Community Get-Together’ is being organised by Lakeside Boathouse, KDM Local and the Metropole Hotel, under the banner of Llandrindod Community Events.

It will be held between Temple Gardens and at the Metropole's Powys suite on Saturday, November 30, from 1-6pm.

“It’s disappointing we’ve got to this position,” said Llandrindod county councillor Pete Roberts.

“But, we are where we are and I, and my county council colleagues, are exceptionally grateful to Kev Martin (KDM), Lee Percy (Lakeside Boathouse), the Metropole Hotel and Steve Jones (DJ Sound Pulse) for stepping in.

“They have my full confidence in delivering what I hope will be the first year of an expanded Christmas lighting event. We have extended our support to them in whatever way they need it.”

The Metropole Hotel is one of the local businesses that has stepped up to the plate and helped to organise and alternative Christmas market. Picture by David Dixon/Geograph. One man who has been perplexed by turn of events is Endaf Jones, of coach firm Jones Login, based nearly 70 miles away, in Whitland, Carmarthenshire.

“Mr Gibbons contacted me in September and asked if I’d be interested in coming,” said Mr Jones.

“I’ve sold 50 seats at £19 each. Then, an anonymous member of the public contacted me on Monday as she’d seen the trip advertised, so I looked into social media about it and thought what’s going on here?”

Mr Jones has been in touch with the Metropole Hotel and been made aware of the newly established event, and the trip is still going ahead.

He added: “I’ve been in contact with Lauren from the Metropole and made arrangements with her.

“They’re keeping a space for me and are even putting some stallholders up, so we’re going ahead with it. I’ve drafted an email to send to my customers so, hopefully, disaster averted.”

It’s disappointing we’ve got to this position, said Llandrindod county councillor Pete Roberts. The original event was advertised on Facebook several months ago. That Llandrindod Wells Christmas Market post seems to have disappeared since Thursday morning, November 14, with a post about the new Llandrindod Christmas Market now visible.

The original event boasted how 60 stalls had been booked to attend, with promises of live music, a funfair and street entertainers.

Stallholders were quoted £25 per pitch, with one even saying they paid £35.

A JustGiving account was set up to support the event, seeking £750 in financial support. At least £151 was donated to it.

It was originally planned for the market to be held on Llandrindod’s Middleton Street, which would have required a road closure – yet Powys County Council appears not to have not been approached.

The County Times approached Mr Gibbons for comment.