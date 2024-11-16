This is due to a low rate of energy-efficient homes, according to new data.

Just 38.61 per cent of homes in Pembrokeshire are rated EPC band C or above, placing them 10th on the list of areas with the least energy-efficient homes.

EG Propertylink, a commercial property marketplace, conducted the research by collecting data from GOV.UK, focusing on the percentage of homes rated EPC band C or above from the second quarter of 2014 to the first quarter of 2024.

The data highlights a correlation between energy efficiency and the amount of money spent on energy bills.

The homes that do not meet the energy efficiency standard are likely to incur higher energy costs, especially during colder months.

Gwynedd topped the list with only 25.62 per cent of homes rated EPC band C or above.

Ceredigion came second with 30.20 per cent, followed by Powys with 32.27 per cent.

Chloe Ward, product manager at EG Propertylink, commented on the findings.

She said: "This new data underscores the importance of enhancing home energy efficiency across Wales, especially in areas like Gwynedd and Ceredigion, where the majority of homes lack sufficient energy efficiency.

"Upgrading insulation and other energy-saving features not only helps reduce household bills but also supports sustainable living."

The areas with the least energy-efficient homes were ranked as follows: Gwynedd (25.62 per cent), Ceredigion (30.20 per cent), Powys (32.27 per cent), Carmarthenshire (33.75 per cent), Blaenau Gwent (35.64 per cent), Isle of Anglesey (35.71 per cent), Conwy (35.90 per cent), Denbighshire (36.85 per cent), Rhondda Cynon Taf (37.41 per cent), and Pembrokeshire (38.61 per cent).

In contrast, Newport recorded the highest percentage of homes rated C or above, with 55.81 per cent.

This suggests that residents in Newport might be paying the least in energy bills.

The findings suggest that significant energy-saving upgrades are needed across the identified areas to alleviate financial strain, especially during colder months.