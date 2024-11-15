The annual event, which is commemorated on November 11, saw young volunteers from the youth service and veterans using wreaths from the cenotaph to decorate the railings from the Royal British Legion down to the cenotaph.

This year, the volunteers were from Futureworks, who assisted the youth workers.

The community has always responded positively to the Poppy Walk, with many stopping to thank the young volunteers for their respectful contribution.

Milford Town Council has consistently supported the initiative since it began.

Jimmy Wilson, a youth worker and former member of the Kings’ Own Royal Border Regiment, said: "The fact that these young people have come in on their day off to volunteer their time to create the Poppy Walk shows that they value the service of the armed forces and understand the significance of Remembrance Day and the sacrifices made by both serving and ex-forces members."

