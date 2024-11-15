The research was conducted by CareCo, a leading mobility retailer.

CareCo aimed to identify the most accessible cities in the UK, given that 41 per cent of working-age adults in the UK have a disability, with mobility being the most common.

The methodology used by CareCo involved a crowd-sourced map from Toilet Map, with a radar key filter, a wheelchair accessible attractions filter on Visit Revisit, blue badge parking spots from Blue Badge Parking, and the wheelchair accessible filter on Trip Advisor.

This data was then put into a proportionate data equation based on the population in each area to fairly weight each city.

The research then determined that St Davids, the smallest city in the UK, is the most accessible city in the UK.

Following St Davids, the next most accessible cities were St Asaph, Inverness, Chichester, and Bangor.

Will Harrison, founder of CareCo and mobility expert, said: "What is positive to see from the data is that the UK is accessible to most, but that doesn’t mean that we should stop pushing to make sure everywhere is as accessible as it possibly can be."

However, St Davids did not feature in the top 10 lists for accessible restaurants, parking, accommodation, toilets, or attractions outside of London.

The cities with the most accessible restaurants outside of London were Glasgow, Edinburgh, Manchester, Birmingham, and Leeds.

For accessible parking outside of London, the top five were Glasgow, Brighton and Hove, Edinburgh, Bristol, and Nottingham.

The most accessible accommodation outside of London was found in Edinburgh, Liverpool, Birmingham, Manchester, and Inverness.

Bristol, Belfast, Edinburgh, Coventry, and Stoke on Trent had the best accessible toilets outside of London.

Finally, the cities with the most accessible attractions were St Albans, London, Nottingham, Derby, and Lichfield.

However, the results are subject to change due to the nature of using crowd-sourced maps and data sources.

CareCo assures that every effort has been made to ensure the data is accurate.

The full list of the 20 most accessible cities in the UK is as follows: St Davids, St Asaph, Inverness, Chichester, Bangor, Wells, Ripon, Durham, Stirling, Ely, York, St Albans, Lichfield, Truro, Canterbury, Bath, Salisbury, Wrexham, Winchester, and Perth.