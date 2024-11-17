The community event, set for Saturday, November 30, at St Nicholas Village Hall, is still open for bookings from those wishing to showcase their crafts.

Artisans with Christmas-themed products or items suitable for gifts are particularly encouraged to take part.

For a fee of £15, participants can secure a pitch or table, with the option to share with a friend.

For those with fewer items, there's the alternative of making a donation and joining the community table.

The fair promises a variety of food options, with pizza and sausage rolls on the menu for lunchtime, alongside Christmas-themed refreshments.

Donations of mince pies and cakes are welcomed, and non-bakers are invited to contribute by offering an hour of their time in the kitchen.

The organisers also invite the public to attend and peruse the unique gift offerings.

The fair, starting at 10am and continuing into the afternoon, presents an opportunity for community engagement and festive spirit.

To book a table or pitch, or to volunteer, interested parties are requested to email tremarchog.village.hall@gmail.com.