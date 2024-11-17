Organisers of a Pembrokeshire Christmas craft fair are calling for stallholders.
The community event, set for Saturday, November 30, at St Nicholas Village Hall, is still open for bookings from those wishing to showcase their crafts.
Artisans with Christmas-themed products or items suitable for gifts are particularly encouraged to take part.
For a fee of £15, participants can secure a pitch or table, with the option to share with a friend.
For those with fewer items, there's the alternative of making a donation and joining the community table.
The fair promises a variety of food options, with pizza and sausage rolls on the menu for lunchtime, alongside Christmas-themed refreshments.
Donations of mince pies and cakes are welcomed, and non-bakers are invited to contribute by offering an hour of their time in the kitchen.
The organisers also invite the public to attend and peruse the unique gift offerings.
The fair, starting at 10am and continuing into the afternoon, presents an opportunity for community engagement and festive spirit.
To book a table or pitch, or to volunteer, interested parties are requested to email tremarchog.village.hall@gmail.com.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here