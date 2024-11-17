Ben Lake recently visited Theatr Gwaun in Fishguard to meet with chief executive Paul Howe, operations manager Sarah Lewis, and trustees Patrick Thomas and Cilla Morgan.

The visit provided Mr Lake with an opportunity to learn about the challenges faced by arts and cultural organisations due to rising running costs.

Theatr Gwaun, which primarily relies on ticket sales, has launched a fundraising campaign to bridge the financial gap.

Mr Lake said: "I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to Theatr Gwaun for the warm welcome and for showcasing the impressive facilities available to the residents of North Pembrokeshire.

"I appreciated the opportunity to discuss the funding challenges with staff and trustees and to address the broader issues currently facing the culture and arts sector.

"I look forward to building and maintaining a strong relationship with Theatr Gwaun, offering any assistance where possible.

"Theatr Gwaun requires our continued support, and I encourage members of the public to take full advantage of this remarkable and vital community asset."

Mr Howe added: "It was great to meet Ben and be able to show him what we do at Theatr Gwaun and how vital the theatre is for our communities, both culturally and in terms of their wellbeing and shared sense of place.

"I look forward to working with Ben and his team to help ensure that Theatr Gwaun can continue our work, serving our community well into the future."

