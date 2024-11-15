The Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society's Christmas fair will take place on December 14 and 15.

The Parkhouse building on the Haverfordwest Showground will become a festive shopping haven for the weekend.

There will be more stalls this year, showcasing a variety of businesses, festive music, Santa's Grotto, and an outdoor food court.

Event organisers, Judith Roach and Emma Thomas, said: "We are excited to be able to announce that our Christmas Fair will be on for two days rather than just one this year.

"We continue to build on the success of last year’s event with twice the opportunities to attend and even more stallholders.

"It will be the perfect start to the festive season as the Parkhouse Building will be transformed into a one-stop-shop for those preparing for Christmas."

The fair will be open from 10am until 4pm both days, with free admission.

Visitors can expect to find unique gifts, handmade decorations, art, and homeware.

Some of the best food and drink producers in the county will also have stalls, offering festive treats like chocolate brownies, fudge, spirits, and Welsh cheeses.

Numerous outlets will cater for 'on-the-go' eating and drinking.

Santa will be making a guest appearance at the event, with a charge of £3 per child to visit him.

All proceeds will be donated to the Sandy Bear charity.

Each child will receive a small gift from Santa as part of their visit.

Parents can book in advance via the Sandy Bear website.

Adam Thorne, the president of the Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society, said: "The society would like to thank Judith and Emma for all the hours they have put in, voluntarily, to organise the two-day Christmas event.

"We’re delighted to be able to offer visitors the opportunity to do all their Christmas shopping whilst enjoying the festive atmosphere."

The Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society encourages visitors to follow the Pembrokeshire County Show’s Christmas Fair event page on Facebook for a full list of stallholders leading up to the event.