The Creative West Wales event, held at Ffwrn in Fishguard last month, focused on the potential of social media and digital images to market the music sector.

It featured a panel discussion led by industry experts Siân Adler of Trigger Happy Creative, Alun Llwyd, CEO of PYST Ltd, and Owain Elidir Williams, founder of music magazine Klust.

They shared insights on the use of social media platforms as tools for the creative industry.

Attendees were also given an opportunity to connect with fellow creatives and discuss potential collaborations, business opportunities, and support during a speed-networking session.

Ms Adler said: "It’s really exciting to see projects like Creative West Wales exist.

"It can be difficult to make new connections in the industry, especially outside of the city, but having opportunities like the panel/networking event held at Ffwrn was great.

"Every year our company films at Other Voices Festival and are always looking for local crew, so to be able to meet and connect with local creatives was a great opportunity for us."

The event was funded by the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund and supported by Pembrokeshire County Council’s business team.

Creative industries officer Anwen Baldwin said: "It was great to get so many talented local people with a range of skills together in one room.

"Often people are unaware of fellow creatives who may be living and working just down the road.

"Hopefully, this will lead to many future collaborations.

"We’ve already had positive feedback about the value of this event, and plan to arrange more networking events of this kind to bring people together from across the sectors."

Creative West Wales primarily focuses on the music, screen, gaming, publishing, and animation sectors, linking people working in the creative industries across Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire, Swansea, and Neath Port Talbot.

To find out more about the available activities or to join the Creative West Wales Network, please visit the Creative West Wales website.