The award-winning publication, which will launch its 43rd edition at Easter, reaches more than one million readers.

It is distributed in Pembrokeshire's busiest locations, as well as parts of Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion, during peak tourism months.

Marie Parkin, head of marketing and communications for the authority, said: "Over the years, Coast to Coast has established itself as the must-have summer guide, packed with inspiration for exploring the park.

"In addition to showcasing our visitor attractions such as Carew Castle and Tidal Mill, Castell Henllys Iron Age Village, and Oriel y Parc, National Park Discovery Centre, the magazine includes practical information like maps, bus schedules, and tide tables."

The bilingual publication is a valuable resource for both visitors and residents, offering information on unique products, food, and experiences.

Ms Parkin added: "From scenic walks and beach days to rich insights into the park’s heritage, culture, and wildlife, Coast to Coast offers something for everyone.

"Our activities and events listings ensure families can enjoy a full calendar of experiences."

The magazine is available in hundreds of outlets countywide and has become an essential guide for anyone looking to explore the best of Pembrokeshire.

With advertising deadlines set for early January 2025, businesses are encouraged to act swiftly to secure their spot and avoid disappointment.

For more information about advertising in Coast to Coast, please contact advertising@pembrokeshirecoast.org.uk or call 01646 624895.