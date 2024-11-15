Julie, who had previously run a dog boarding business, bought The Shoe Box in Saundersfoot after it was announced it was due to close following bereavement.

It was sad news for Saundersfoot when Gwenda Rees - who ran the shop with her husband Hywel - died very suddenly in June at the age of 75.

Hywel sadly decided to close the business that he described as Gwenda’s ’little baby’.

But in an unexpected, but happy, turn of events, Julie, who lives in Wooden, offered to buy the shop and is now looking forward to her first autumn as its proprietor.

“Did I ever see myself owning a shoe shop? Never in a million years,” admitted Julie this week, after Hywel helped her get The Shoe Box ready for its next chapter.

“I always used to love this little shop and it’s an honour for me to carry on Gwenda’s legacy to which she dedicated the past 25 years of her life."

Julie is looking forward to serving customers who come to The Shoe Box from far and wide. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography) Julie added: “I am proud and thrilled at this opportunity to continue to provide high quality, fashionable shoes for all adults.

“The Shoe Box will continue to trade under its original name and will continue to offer quality brands such as Reiker, Lotus and Tamara, but will also be introducing new brands such as popular Fly London, with more to come.

A gorgeous autumn display is in the window of The Shoe Box as Julie takes the business forward. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

“My heartfelt thanks go to Hywel Rees for his invaluable advice, guidance and support as we have worked together over the past weeks to ensure a smooth transition.

“I look forward to welcoming customers old and new to The Shoe Box to browse our beautiful autumn collection of shoes and boots for both ladies and gentlemen’."