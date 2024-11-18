The state-of-the-art equipment at the Milford Waterfront facility now allows marine professionals to receive bespoke specialist training.

The virtual reality simulation system can safely replicate a range of scenarios that seafarers may experience in real-world situations, including extreme weather conditions, emergencies, and escort tug work.

The upgrades, provided by Netherlands-based company MARIN, include the latest hardware in terms of processing power and graphics, as well as upgrades to MARIN’s ‘Dolphin’ software, increasing the capability to create scenarios.

These are complemented with new 4k visuals on 75-inch screens, which add to the realism by increasing the depth and field of vision.

Marine pilot and simulator instructor, Captain Ewan McNicoll, said: "This simulator suite has future-proofed our training capabilities, both internally for pilots and marine staff, but also externally for clients wishing to use the facility, be it for training purposes or research and development.

"We can create any type of scenario with any type of ship, ranging from practising ship handling manoeuvres to emergency situations, it really is game-changing.

"Working with our partners at MARIN has been a complete success and I am very proud of our new facility."

Recently, a training day was led by training pilot Captain Mark Johnson, and ex-pilot Andy Hillier, involving members of the Svitzer team as well as pilots Matt Roberts and Ian Coombes.

As part of the scenario, they were faced with a loss of engine power and steering, along with worsening weather and sea conditions.

The pilots had to communicate with Svitzer in order to successfully instruct them on how to tow and direct a drifting tanker.

For more information about training at the navigation simulation suite, contact the Port of Milford Haven.