A "café culture" proposal for the centre of a Pembrokeshire village is about to come under the public spotlight.
And the suggested year-round scheme for Saundersfoot is set to divide opinion.
The idea from Pembrokeshire County Council would see the removal of seven parking spaces in Cambrian Terrace to enable the extension of the pavement to enhance the area for al fresco dining.
Next Tuesday (November 19) sees a public consultation and drop-in session in Saundersfoot where this option - and others relating to "active travel" in the village - will be aired.
Have your say
Saundersfoot South county councillor, Chris Williams, is urging all interested residents to attend to have their say.
“The Cambrian Terrace idea is certainly going to divide opinion," he admitted.
“”There are many people who will love to see more room on the pavement so they can relax with a drink or a coffee. And there are going to be others who are very concerned at the loss of very handy parking spaces.”
He added: “The plan would be to remove all the parking on Cambrian Terrace and introduce a taxi rank from its current location.
"While I agree that this will be aesthetically pleasing, I am struggling with the removal of seven car parking spaces that are vital in the heart of the village and any displacement plans must support much needed parking."
Other proposals
Other proposals on view at the consultation include removing the current zebra crossing on Brewery Terrace and replacing it with a four-way crossing point at the entrance to the harbour and shared use paths at three locations
These are:
• between Saundersfoot harbour and Stammers Road;
• along Sandy Hill Road to the A478 and
• along Frances Road to link Coppet Hall beach with Saundersfoot village
Public engagement sessions will take place at The Coal Building, Saundersfoot on Tuesday November 19 between 10am and noon and 1pm to 4.30pm and 6.30pm-8pm. There will also be an online public survey.
Documents giving more details of the proposals are available for public inspection at The Coal Building, Saundersfoot Harbour and County Hall from that date
Representatives from Pembrokeshire County Council will be at the sessions to answer any questions that may arise.
Following this one-day event, the online public survey will be made available and can be accessed via: https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/have-your-say/consultations
The online survey will remain available for four weeks, concluding on December 17.
