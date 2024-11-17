And the suggested year-round scheme for Saundersfoot is set to divide opinion.

The idea from Pembrokeshire County Council would see the removal of seven parking spaces in Cambrian Terrace to enable the extension of the pavement to enhance the area for al fresco dining.

Next Tuesday (November 19) sees a public consultation and drop-in session in Saundersfoot where this option - and others relating to "active travel" in the village - will be aired.

Have your say

Saundersfoot South county councillor, Chris Williams, is urging all interested residents to attend to have their say.

“The Cambrian Terrace idea is certainly going to divide opinion," he admitted.

“”There are many people who will love to see more room on the pavement so they can relax with a drink or a coffee. And there are going to be others who are very concerned at the loss of very handy parking spaces.”

The suggestion for Cambrian Terrace is for a pavement extension over the current car parking area. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

He added: “The plan would be to remove all the parking on Cambrian Terrace and introduce a taxi rank from its current location.

"While I agree that this will be aesthetically pleasing, I am struggling with the removal of seven car parking spaces that are vital in the heart of the village and any displacement plans must support much needed parking."

Other proposals

Other proposals on view at the consultation include removing the current zebra crossing on Brewery Terrace and replacing it with a four-way crossing point at the entrance to the harbour and shared use paths at three locations

These are:

• between Saundersfoot harbour and Stammers Road;

• along Sandy Hill Road to the A478 and

• along Frances Road to link Coppet Hall beach with Saundersfoot village

Public engagement sessions will take place at The Coal Building, Saundersfoot on Tuesday November 19 between 10am and noon and 1pm to 4.30pm and 6.30pm-8pm. There will also be an online public survey.

Documents giving more details of the proposals are available for public inspection at The Coal Building, Saundersfoot Harbour and County Hall from that date

Representatives from Pembrokeshire County Council will be at the sessions to answer any questions that may arise.

Following this one-day event, the online public survey will be made available and can be accessed via: https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/have-your-say/consultations

The online survey will remain available for four weeks, concluding on December 17.