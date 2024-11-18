'Kirstie and Phil's Love It or List It' is looking for families in the county to feature in the new series.

The show, hosted by property experts Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer, focuses on families who are divided over whether to stay in their current home or sell up and move.

Scottish-based production company, Raise the Roof Productions, is keen to hear from Pembrokeshire families facing this dilemma.

The 60-minute programme sees the pair each champion a side of the debate.

Ms Allsopp uses her design expertise to show how the current home can be transformed to meet the family's needs, while Mr Spencer uses his house-hunting skills to find potential new homes that might sway the family to sell up.

The show culminates in the family making a decision on whether to 'Love it' and stay, or 'List it' and move.

Raise the Roof Productions said: "If you could use Kirstie's design expertise in home renovation or Phil's expert house-hunting skills, you can apply."

Pembrokeshire families interested in taking part can apply via the form on the Raise the Roof Productions website.

Alternatively, they can contact the casting team at lioli@raisetheroofproductions.com for more information.

The production company advises potential applicants to read their privacy notices on the website before applying.