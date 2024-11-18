The Visit Pembrokeshire Croeso Awards acknowledged Carew Castle's dedication to providing an exceptional visitor experience.

The award was presented during a ceremony at Pembrokeshire College.

Daisy Hughes, manager of Carew Castle, said: "Winning this award two years in a row is a testament to everyone involved in bringing Carew Castle to life—from the knowledgeable guides to the conservationists, dedicated team of volunteers, and our hardworking tearoom team.

"It’s truly a group effort, and we’re honoured to be recognised once more as one of Pembrokeshire’s premier attractions."

The castle's success is attributed to its welcoming guides, expertly preserved grounds, and engaging events that attract visitors all year round.

Carew Castle is a year-round hub of excitement, with a special charm in the quieter winter months.

Seasonal events like Glow, an enchanting Christmas light display, feature Castle rooms decked out for the festivities and live musical performances.

The festive season also includes Santa’s grotto, a Christmas needle felting workshop, and children’s Christmas craft workshops.

Carew Castle remains a lively place throughout the winter, opening daily from 11am to 3pm, with extended hours on Fridays through Sundays for the Glow and Santa’s Grotto events.

For more information on upcoming events and activities at Carew Castle, visit the Carew Castle website.